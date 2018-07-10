Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Site: Silvis, Ill.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,268. Par: 71.

Advertisement

Purse: $5.8 million. Winner’s share: $1,044,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Kevin Na won A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Notes: Francesco Molinari is playing the PGA Tour instead of the Scottish Open to fulfill the strength-of-field requirement that he compete at a tournament he hasn’t been to in the last four years. This was his last reasonable option. … Jordan Spieth has not returned to the John Deere Classic since winning in 2015. … One spot to the British Open is available to the leading player from the top five not already exempt. … Joaquin Niemann of Chile has unlimited sponsor exemptions the rest of the season as a special temporary member. This is his ninth start as a pro, and he already has four top 10s and is the equivalent of 100th on the FedEx Cup. He is virtually a lock to secure a full card for next year. … Steve Stricker, a three-time winner of the John Deere Classic, is skipping his second PGA Tour Champions major to play on the PGA Tour. … Zach Johnson and Davis Love III are the only major champions in the field.

Next week: British Open and Barbasol Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: East Lothian, Scotland.

Course: Gullane GC. Yardage: 7,133. Par: 70.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,166,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 12:30-3 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Defending champion: Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Last week: Russell Knox won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Notes: The field includes several PGA Tour members (who are not part of the European Tour) wanting to play ahead of the British Open, including Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell and Matt Kuchar. Also playing is Luke List, who received a sponsor’s exemption. … Patrick Reed, who has led the Race to Dubai since his Masters victory, is playing a regular European Tour event for the first time since the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last November. … This is the third straight week of a Rolex Series event. Rory McIlroy has played only one of them, last week at the Irish Open. … Russell Knox picked up his first European Tour victory last week at the Irish Open. He won the HSBC Champions in 2015, but was not a European Tour member at the time (and that ultimately kept him from qualifying for the Ryder Cup team in 2016). … Fowler won the last time the Scottish Open was held at Gullane. … Henrik Stenson withdrew with an elbow injury. … Fowler, Mickelson and Tom Lehman are the only Americans to win the Scottish Open.

Next week: British Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

MARATHON CLASSIC

Site: Sylvania, Ohio.

Course: Highland Meadows GC. Yardage: 6,476. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: I.K. Kim.

Last week: Sei Young Kim won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Notes: Sei Young Kim is in the field after her record-breaking week in Wisconsin, where she finished at 31-under 257. The score under par and the 72-hole score are LPGA Tour records. … Se Ri Pak was a five-time winner of the event. … This ends a run of 16 consecutive LPGA events in the U.S. After a week off, the LPGA Tour goes to Britain for two weeks. … Kim and Brooke Henderson are the only LPGA players to have won at least one tournament in each of the last four seasons. … None of the three LPGA major champions this year — Pernilla Lindberg, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung Hyun Park — is playing this week. … Even though she finished 11 shots behind, Emma Talley tied for third in Wisconsin and moved to No. 43 on the LPGA Tour money list. … Jessica Korda at No. 10 is the only American among the top 10 on the LPGA Tour money list. … The Marathon Classic dates to 1984.

Next week: Ladies Scottish Open on July 26-29.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CONSTELLATION SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Highland Park, Ill.

Course: Exmoor CC. Yardage: 7,097. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.8 million. Winner’s share: $420,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: David Toms won the U.S. Senior Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: David Toms.

Notes: Donald Ross designed the course in 1915, and it was renovated in 2003 by Ron Prichard. … The tournament will move next year to Firestone Country Club, for years home of a World Golf Championship and before that the World Series of Golf. … McCarron won last year by matching the tournament record for largest comeback (six shots) in the final round to beat Bernhard Langer and Brandt Jobe by one shot. … The winner earns a spot in The Players Championship next March. … Langer has three victories and a runner-up finish over the last four years at this major. … In three senior majors this year, Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Regions Tradition, was fifth at the Senior PGA Championship and tied for second at the U.S. Senior Open.

Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 26-29.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. SENIOR WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Wheaton, Ill.

Course: Chicago Golf Club. Yardage: 6,082. Par: 73.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: TBD after the cut.

Television: Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Notes: The USGA resisted having this event until there were enough proven players 50 and older. There were 420 entries for a field of 120 players. … The field will be cut to 50 and ties after 36 holes. … Among the exempt players are Juli Inkser, Betsy King, Laura Davies, Joanne Carner and Hollis Stacy. … Chicago Golf Club is among the five founding clubs of the USGA and regarded as among the best in the country. It last hosted an open major at the 1911 U.S. Open, won by John McDermott.

Next year: Pine Needles Lodge & GC.

Online: www.usga.org

___

WEB.COM TOUR

UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Farmington, Utah.

Course: Oakridge CC. Yardage: 7,045. Par: 71.

Purse: $700,000. Winner’s share: $126,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brice Garnett.

Last week: Nelson Ledesma won the Lecom Health Challenge.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Next week: Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asian Tour: Bank BRI Indonesia Open, Pondok Indah GC, Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Panuphol Pittayarat. Online: www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge, Is Molas Resort, Sardinia, Italy. Defending champion: Joel Sjöholm. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: Staal Foundation Open, Whitewater GC, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Defending champion: Johnny Ruiz. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour China Series: Yantai Championship, Nanshan International GC, Yantai, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Staysure Tour: Winstongolf Senior Open, Winstonlinks Course, Vorbeck, Germany. Defending champion: Phillip Price. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

NBC Sports: American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe GC, South Lake Tahoe, Nev. Defending champion: Mark Mulder. Television: Friday, 4-7 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC Sports). Online: www.americancenturychampionship.com

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: Donald Ross Classic, The Donald Ross Course at French Lick, French Lick, Ind. Defending champion: Eryenne Lee. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan LPGA: Samantha Thavasa Girls Collection Ladies Tournament, Eagle Point GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Hae-rym Kim. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.