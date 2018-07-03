Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Goosen qualifies for British Open

July 3, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen was among 12 players who made it into the British Open on Tuesday through local final qualifying.

Goosen had rounds of 71-72 at Princes to make it by one shot.

Local final qualifying offered three spots at each of four links across Britain. Tom Lewis, who held the 18-hole lead at nearby Royal St. George’s in the 2011 Open when he was a 20-year-old amateur, led the three qualifiers from Princes.

Ashton Turner of England led the qualifiers at Notts; James Robinson of England led the qualifiers at St. Annes Old Links; and amateur Sam Locke of Scotland led the qualifiers at The Renaissance Club.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The British Open returns to Carnoustie on July 19-22.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington