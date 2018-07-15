Listen Live Sports

Griner scores 36, Mercury snap 3-game skid 101-82 over Fever

July 15, 2018 7:12 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner had a season-high 36 points and grabbed 12 boards to help the Phoenix Mercury snap a three-game skid with a 101-82 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

The Mercury (15-8) took the lead for good on the opening basket of the third quarter but didn’t pull away until a 15-4 run made it 84-71 early in the fourth.

Diana Taurasi added 22 points for Phoenix, which finished a four-game road swing with its only win of the trip.

Candice Dupree passed Becky Hammon (5,841) for ninth on the all-time WNBA scoring list with a jumper on the opening possession of the game. Dupree finished with 23 points and Cappie Pondexter had a season-high 17 for the Fever (2-20).

Indiana erased a 13-point deficit in the second quarter with a 23-6 run and went into the break leading 48-46.

