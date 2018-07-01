Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies sign first-round draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr.

July 1, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed first-round draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr., a 6-foot-11 forward from Michigan State.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 21.8 minutes in his lone season at Michigan State. His 3.03 blocks per game ranked seventh nationally.

Jackson and former Ohio State center Greg Oden are the only Big Ten players ever to be named the conference’s freshman of the year and defensive player of the year in the same season.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Jackson is the highest-drafted Michigan State player since 1979, when Magic Johnson went first and Greg Kelser went fourth. Jackson’s father, Jaren Jackson Sr., had a 12-year NBA career and played on the San Antonio Spurs’ 1999 NBA championship team.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington