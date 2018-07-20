Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies sign Watanabe to two-way deal, waive Henry

July 20, 2018 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward Yuta Watanabe to a two-way contract Friday and waived guard/forward Myke Henry.

The 23-year-old Watanabe is a native of Japan who moved to the United States in 2013 and played collegiately at George Washington. After going undrafted last month, the 6-foot-9 Watanabe averaged 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in five games for the Brooklyn Nets’ summer league team in Las Vegas.

Henry, who is 6-foot-6, played in 20 games for the Grizzlies this past season after signing a two-way contract Jan. 13.

The 25-year-old Henry averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 18.9 minutes for the Grizzlies. He also averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the NBA G League for the Oklahoma City Blue and Memphis Hustle.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington