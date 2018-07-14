Listen Live Sports

Gruezo, Acosta help FC Dallas beat Fire 3-1

July 14, 2018 10:29 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Carlos Gruezo scored his second MLS goal to help FC Dallas beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night.

FC Dallas (10-3-5) is unbeaten in 11 home matches this season and has won three of its last four overall.

Gruezo, a 23-year-old midfielder, side-footed a volley, off a cross from Reggie Cannon, to give FC Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

Kellyn Acosta doubled the advantage in the 74th, blasting a left-footer from outside the box just inside the far post and Reto Ziegler converted from the spot to make it 3-0 in the 81st minute.

Chicago’s Brandt Bronico scored his first MLS goal in the 86th.

The Fire (6-9-5), who played a man down after Drew Connor was shown his second yellow card in the 70th minute, have lost three games in a row and have just one win in their last seven.

FC Dallas outshot Chicago 22-6.

