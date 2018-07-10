Listen Live Sports

Gulf Coast League

July 10, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals (Cardinals) 13 6 .684
Mets (Mets) 13 7 .650 ½
Nationals (Nationals) 8 11 .421 5
Astros (Astros) 8 11 .421 5
Marlins (Marlins) 6 13 .316 7
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies East (Phillies) 11 7 .611
Tigers East (Tigers) 9 9 .500 2
Braves (Braves) 8 10 .444 3
Yankees East (Yankees) 6 12 .333 5
Northwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Tigers West (Tigers) 11 6 .647
Phillies West (Phillies) 10 8 .556
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 9 9 .500
Yankees West (Yankees) 8 8 .500
Pirates (Pirates) 7 10 .412 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 12 7 .632
Red Sox (Red Sox) 10 9 .526 2
Rays (Rays) 9 10 .474 3
Orioles (Orioles) 7 12 .368 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Blue Jays 7, Braves 5, 12 innings

Phillies West 14, Phillies East 3

Phillies East at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Phillies West 2, Phillies East 1

Tigers West 15, Tigers East 6

Tigers West at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD

Yankees West 4, Yankees East 3

Yankees East 3, Yankees West 1

Blue Jays 11, Braves 0

Cardinals 6, Marlins 5

Mets 5, Nationals 3

Red Sox 4, Orioles 1

Twins 6, Rays 5

Wednesday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Tigers East at Yankees East, 12 p.m.

Yankees West at Braves, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Astros at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Cardinals at Mets, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Tigers West at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Pirates, 12 p.m.

