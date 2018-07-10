Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Astros (Astros)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Marlins (Marlins)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Braves (Braves)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|6
|12
|.333
|5
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Twins (Twins)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Rays (Rays)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Orioles (Orioles)
|7
|12
|.368
|5
___
Blue Jays 7, Braves 5, 12 innings
Phillies West 14, Phillies East 3
Phillies East at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD
Phillies West 2, Phillies East 1
Tigers West 15, Tigers East 6
Tigers West at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD
Yankees West 4, Yankees East 3
Yankees East 3, Yankees West 1
Blue Jays 11, Braves 0
Cardinals 6, Marlins 5
Mets 5, Nationals 3
Red Sox 4, Orioles 1
Twins 6, Rays 5
Astros at Marlins, 12 p.m.
Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.
Phillies West at Tigers West, 12 p.m.
Pirates at Phillies East, 12 p.m.
Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.
Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.
Tigers East at Yankees East, 12 p.m.
Yankees West at Braves, 12 p.m.
Astros at Nationals, 12 p.m.
Blue Jays at Tigers East, 12 p.m.
Cardinals at Mets, 12 p.m.
Phillies West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.
Tigers West at Phillies East, 12 p.m.
Yankees East at Pirates, 12 p.m.
