Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cardinals (Cardinals) 13 6 .684 — Mets (Mets) 13 7 .650 ½ Nationals (Nationals) 8 11 .421 5 Astros (Astros) 8 11 .421 5 Marlins (Marlins) 6 13 .316 7 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Phillies East (Phillies) 11 7 .611 — Tigers East (Tigers) 9 9 .500 2 Braves (Braves) 8 10 .444 3 Yankees East (Yankees) 6 12 .333 5 Northwest Division W L Pct. GB Tigers West (Tigers) 11 6 .647 — Phillies West (Phillies) 10 8 .556 1½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 9 9 .500 2½ Yankees West (Yankees) 8 8 .500 2½ Pirates (Pirates) 7 10 .412 4 South Division W L Pct. GB Twins (Twins) 12 7 .632 — Red Sox (Red Sox) 10 9 .526 2 Rays (Rays) 9 10 .474 3 Orioles (Orioles) 7 12 .368 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Blue Jays 7, Braves 5, 12 innings

Phillies West 14, Phillies East 3

Phillies East at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Phillies West 2, Phillies East 1

Tigers West 15, Tigers East 6

Tigers West at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD

Yankees West 4, Yankees East 3

Yankees East 3, Yankees West 1

Blue Jays 11, Braves 0

Cardinals 6, Marlins 5

Mets 5, Nationals 3

Red Sox 4, Orioles 1

Twins 6, Rays 5

Wednesday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Tigers East at Yankees East, 12 p.m.

Yankees West at Braves, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Astros at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Cardinals at Mets, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Tigers West at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.