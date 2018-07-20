Listen Live Sports

Gulf Coast League

July 20, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals (Cardinals) 20 7 .741
Mets (Mets) 16 12 .571
Astros (Astros) 14 13 .519 6
Nationals (Nationals) 10 17 .370 10
Marlins (Marlins) 8 19 .296 12
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies East (Phillies) 16 11 .593
Tigers East (Tigers) 11 14 .440 4
Yankees East (Yankees) 10 15 .400 5
Braves (Braves) 9 16 .360 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Tigers West (Tigers) 17 8 .680
Phillies West (Phillies) 14 11 .560 3
Yankees West (Yankees) 13 12 .520 4
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 12 12 .500
Pirates (Pirates) 11 14 .440 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 17 10 .630
Red Sox (Red Sox) 15 12 .556 2
Rays (Rays) 14 13 .519 3
Orioles (Orioles) 8 19 .296 9

___

Friday’s Games

Phillies East 12, Pirates 11

Braves at Yankees West, ppd.

Cardinals 12, Marlins 4

Nationals 8, Mets 4

Rays 6, Orioles 4

Pirates 6, Phillies East 5

Twins 4, Red Sox 3

Tigers West at Phillies West, ppd.

Yankees East at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers West, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Yankees East, 10 a.m.

Rays at Orioles, 10 a.m.

Tigers East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Astros at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Mets, 10 a.m.

