Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cardinals (Cardinals) 20 7 .741 — Mets (Mets) 16 12 .571 4½ Astros (Astros) 14 13 .519 6 Nationals (Nationals) 10 17 .370 10 Marlins (Marlins) 8 19 .296 12 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Phillies East (Phillies) 16 11 .593 — Tigers East (Tigers) 11 14 .440 4 Yankees East (Yankees) 10 15 .400 5 Braves (Braves) 9 16 .360 6 Northwest Division W L Pct. GB Tigers West (Tigers) 17 8 .680 — Phillies West (Phillies) 14 11 .560 3 Yankees West (Yankees) 13 12 .520 4 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 12 12 .500 4½ Pirates (Pirates) 11 14 .440 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Twins (Twins) 17 10 .630 — Red Sox (Red Sox) 15 12 .556 2 Rays (Rays) 14 13 .519 3 Orioles (Orioles) 8 19 .296 9

___

Friday’s Games

Phillies East 12, Pirates 11

Braves at Yankees West, ppd.

Cardinals 12, Marlins 4

Nationals 8, Mets 4

Rays 6, Orioles 4

Pirates 6, Phillies East 5

Twins 4, Red Sox 3

Tigers West at Phillies West, ppd.

Yankees East at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers West, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Yankees East, 10 a.m.

Rays at Orioles, 10 a.m.

Tigers East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Astros at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Mets, 10 a.m.

