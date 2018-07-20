Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Astros (Astros)
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Nationals (Nationals)
|10
|17
|.370
|10
|Marlins (Marlins)
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|Braves (Braves)
|9
|16
|.360
|6
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Twins (Twins)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Rays (Rays)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Orioles (Orioles)
|8
|19
|.296
|9
___
Phillies East 12, Pirates 11
Braves at Yankees West, ppd.
Cardinals 12, Marlins 4
Nationals 8, Mets 4
Rays 6, Orioles 4
Pirates 6, Phillies East 5
Twins 4, Red Sox 3
Tigers West at Phillies West, ppd.
Yankees East at Tigers East, 12 p.m.
Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Cardinals at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Tigers West, 10 a.m.
Pirates at Yankees East, 10 a.m.
Rays at Orioles, 10 a.m.
Tigers East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.
Astros at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Cardinals at Mets, 10 a.m.
