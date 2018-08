Gulf Coast League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cardinals (Cardinals) 21 8 .724 — Mets (Mets) 17 14 .548 5 Astros (Astros) 16 14 .533 5½ Nationals (Nationals) 11 18 .379 10 Marlins (Marlins) 9 20 .310 12 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Phillies East (Phillies) 16 13 .552 — Tigers East (Tigers) 12 15 .444 3 Braves (Braves) 11 16 .407 4 Yankees East (Yankees) 10 17 .370 5 Northwest Division W L Pct. GB Tigers West (Tigers) 18 8 .692 — Phillies West (Phillies) 15 12 .556 3½ Yankees West (Yankees) 13 12 .520 4½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 13 .500 5 Pirates (Pirates) 12 14 .462 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Red Sox (Red Sox) 18 12 .600 — Twins (Twins) 17 13 .567 1 Rays (Rays) 16 13 .552 1½ Orioles (Orioles) 8 21 .276 9½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Astros at Cardinals, 12 p.m.

Braves 18, Phillies East 6

Marlins 7, Mets 2

Phillies West 5, Tigers East 0

Pirates at Yankees West, ppd.

Rays 8, Twins 3

Red Sox 4, Orioles 2

Blue Jays 7, Yankees East 3

Wednesday’s Games

Braves at Phillies West, 12 p.m.

Cardinals at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Mets at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Orioles at Red Sox, 12 p.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Tigers West at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Twins at Rays, 12 p.m.

Yankees West at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Blue Jays at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Marlins at Astros, 12 p.m.

Nationals at Cardinals, 12 p.m.

Phillies East at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Tigers East at Braves, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

