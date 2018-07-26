Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks follow Falcons’ lead, lower some concessions prices

July 26, 2018 11:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — With a nod to their in-town NFL cousins, the Atlanta Hawks will offer new fan-friendly concessions pricing plan they say is the first of its kind in the NBA.

The plan for more affordable menu items accompanies the completion of the second phase of an extensive renovation of Philips Arena in October.

The team says the new fan-friendly menu features price cuts of up to 50 percent, including $5 beer. The Hawks say Philips Arena will be the first NBA venue with the pricing plan.

The Hawks — considered a longshot to be a playoff contender next season — quickly acknowledge they didn’t devise the plan.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

They say motivation came from the NFL Falcons’ success with similarly affordable pricing at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adjacent to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta. The Hawks also were inspired by affordable concessions prices at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington