Hawks waive Carmelo Anthony, making him a free agent

July 30, 2018
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have waived Carmelo Anthony, making official the move that was expected when the 10-time All-Star was traded from Oklahoma City this month.

The 34-year-old Anthony may now sign with another team as a free agent. He averaged 16.2 points with Oklahoma City this season.

The Hawks acquired Anthony, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from Oklahoma City and Justin Anderson from the Philadelphia 76ers in the three-team trade July 19.

In that deal, the Hawks traded forward-center Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and point guard Dennis Schroder to Oklahoma City. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.

