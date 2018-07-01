Hayes helps Dream hold off Fever 87-83

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes made a key runner in the final minute and the Atlanta Dream held off the Indiana Fever for an 87-83 win on Sunday.

Hayes made it 85-79 with 26.2 seconds left and added a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to secure the victory.

The Dream (8-8) had a 17-point halftime lead cut down to 72-69 on Candice Dupree’s jumper with 5:06 left and the Fever hung close the rest of the way.

Brittney Sykes led Atlanta with 20 points and seven assists. Hayes added 19 points and Angel McCoughtry scored 15.

Victoria Vivians had 21 of her career-high 27 points in the second half for the Fever (1-16). Natalie Achonwa added 16 points.

Indiana lost its sixth in a row after getting its only win of the season against the Dream on June 16.

