Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoffenheim signs Young Boys defender Kasim Nuhu

July 25, 2018 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Hoffenheim has signed Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu from Swiss champion Young Boys.

The German club says the 23-year-old Nuhu has signed a five-year contract. It gave no details of the transfer fee.

Nuhu’s move guarantees him a place in the Champions League. Hoffenheim enters the group stage for its third-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, while Young Boys has to advance through the playoff round next month.

Hoffenheim’s sporting director Alexander Rosen describes Nuhu as a “strong tackler who has huge potential and immediately makes an impression due to his exceptional physique.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington