Home Run in First All-Star At-Bat

A list of players who have homered in their first All-Star at-bat:

2018 — Willson Contreras, Chicago (NL); Trevor Story, Colorado (NL); Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati (NL).

2016 — Kris Bryant, Chicago (NL); Eric Hosmer (AL).

2015 — Brian Dozier, Minnesota (AL).

2008 — J.D. Drew, Boston (AL).

2006 — David Wright, New York (NL).

2004 — David Ortiz, Boston (AL).

2003 — Hank Blalock, Texas (AL).

1997 — Javier Lopez, Atlanta (NL).

1995 — Jeff Conine, Florida (NL).

1989 — Bo Jackson, Kansas City (AL).

1988 — Terry Steinbach, Oakland (AL).

1979 — Lee Mazzilli, New York (NL).

1970 — Dick Dietz, San Francisco (NL).

1969 — Johnny Bench, Cincinnati (NL).

1961 — George Altman, Chicago (NL).

1959 — Jim Gilliam, Los Angeles (NL).

1948 — Hoot Evers, Detroit (AL).

1940 — Max West, Boston (NL).

