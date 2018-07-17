Home Run in First All-Star At-Bat

A list of players who have homered in their first All-Star at-bat:
2018 — Willson Contreras, Chicago (NL).
2016 — Kris Bryant, Chicago (NL); Eric Hosmer (AL).
2015 — Brian Dozier, Minnesota (AL).
2008 — J.D. Drew, Boston (AL).
2006 — David Wright, New York (NL).
2004 — David Ortiz, Boston (AL).
2003 — Hank Blalock, Texas (AL).
1997 — Javier Lopez, Atlanta (NL).
1995 — Jeff Conine, Florida (NL).
1989 — Bo Jackson, Kansas City (AL).
1988 — Terry Steinbach, Oakland (AL).
1979 — Lee Mazzilli, New York (NL).
1970 — Dick Dietz, San Francisco (NL).
1969 — Johnny Bench, Cincinnati (NL).
1961 — George Altman, Chicago (NL).
1959 — Jim Gilliam, Los Angeles (NL).
1948 — Hoot Evers, Detroit (AL).
1940 — Max West, Boston (NL).
