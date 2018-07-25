Hoomanawanui among 3 Saints unable to start camp

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says veteran tight end Michael Hoomanawanui is joining receiver Brandon Coleman and running back Daniel Lasco on the club’s physically unable to perform list as training camp begins.

The Saints reported for camp on Wednesday. Their first practice is scheduled on Thursday morning.

Payton did not specify why Hoomanawanui is going on the PUP list, but says he anticipates the tight end’s return to practice in a matter of days.

It’s unclear when Coleman will return. Lasco has been rehabilitating from a bulging disk since injuring his back last season and general manager Mickey Loomis says he cannot play this season.

Payton says players took conditioning tests after reporting for camp on Wednesday.

Loomis says defensive end Alex Okafor has rehabilitated well from his Achilles injury last season and is expected to compete for his old starting job.

