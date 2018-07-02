Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets sign Bridges; hire 5 assistant coaches

July 2, 2018 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Hornets have signed first-round draft pick Miles Bridges from Michigan State and hired five assistant coaches.

Terms of Bridges’ deal were not made available Monday.

Bridges, a forward, was a unanimous 2017-18 All-Big Ten first-team selection and second-team All-American selection at Michigan State where he led the Spartans in scoring at 17 points per game last season.

The Hornets also signed J.P. Macura, an undrafted guard from Xavier, to a two-way contract.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Charlotte announced it has hired Jay Triano, Chad Iske, Jay Hernandez, Ronald Nored and Dutch Gaitley as assistant coaches on James Borrego’s staff.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington