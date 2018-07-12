Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hungary’s Ferencvaros, Jewish leaders remember heroic coach

July 12, 2018 2:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s most popular soccer team has paid tribute to a former player and coach who later was in the anti-Nazi resistance and helped save hundreds of Jews before he was executed in 1945.

Ferencvaros officials, leaders of Hungary’s Jewish community, and representatives of the World Jewish Congress took part in Thursday’s commemoration of Istvan Toth, ahead of the team’s Europa League qualifying match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“I hope he can serve as an example for people who want to create similar paths in their own fields,” said his grandson, also called Istvan Toth.

Ferencvaros, which has faced fines and other disciplinary measures for its fans’ racist chants or behavior, dedicated the match to Toth’s memory, and children escorting players to the football pitch wore T-shirts with his likeness.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington