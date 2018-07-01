Listen Live Sports

Indians 15, Athletics 3

July 1, 2018 7:58 pm
 
Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 4 3 2 Du.Fwlr cf 3 0 0 0
Brntley lf 5 2 2 2 Pscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Guyer lf 1 0 0 0 Canha rf-cf 3 0 1 1
J.Rmirz 3b 6 2 3 2 Lowrie 3b 2 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 2 2 2 Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0
R.Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 6 1 4 3 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1
Chsnhll rf 5 1 3 2 Pinder 2b-3b 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 5 1 1 0 Joyce lf 4 1 2 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 1 Semien ss 4 1 2 0
E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 1 1
R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Naquin ph-cf 2 1 1 1
Totals 46 15 20 15 Totals 33 3 9 3
Cleveland 100 011 282—15
Oakland 000 100 200— 3

E_M.Olson (4). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Lindor 2 (27), Brantley (19), J.Ramirez 2 (22), Alonso 2 (14), Chisenhall 2 (6), Gomes (15), Kipnis (16), K.Davis (15), M.Olson (14). HR_Lindor (21), Encarnacion (20). S_Chisenhall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger W,7-3 6 8 3 3 2 5
Rzepczynski H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Montas L,4-2 5 2-3 9 3 3 0 6
Petit 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Hatcher 0 3 4 4 0 0
Lucas 1 4 4 4 2 1
Casilla 1 2 2 2 1 1

Clevinger pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Hatcher pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Clevinger (Canha), by Hatcher (Kipnis).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:21. A_16,164 (46,765).

