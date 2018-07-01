Indians 15, Athletics 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|.296
|Brantley lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Guyer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Ramirez 3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.233
|d-Perez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Alonso 1b
|6
|1
|4
|3
|0
|2
|.257
|Chisenhall rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.321
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Naquin ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|46
|15
|20
|15
|3
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Canha rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Lowrie 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|c-Barreto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Pinder 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Joyce lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|100
|011
|282—15
|20
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|200—
|3
|9
|1
a-struck out for Fowler in the 7th. b-singled for R.Davis in the 8th. c-popped out for Lowrie in the 8th. d-flied out for Encarnacion in the 9th.
E_Olson (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Lindor 2 (27), Brantley (19), Ramirez 2 (22), Alonso 2 (14), Chisenhall 2 (6), Gomes (15), Kipnis (16), K.Davis (15), Olson (14). HR_Lindor (21), off Petit; Encarnacion (20), off Petit. RBIs_Lindor 2 (48), Brantley 2 (46), Ramirez 2 (55), Encarnacion 2 (56), Alonso 3 (46), Chisenhall 2 (9), Kipnis (34), Naquin (16), Canha (31), Olson (44), Lucroy (24). S_Chisenhall.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Encarnacion 2, Chisenhall 2, Kipnis, R.Davis, Naquin 2); Oakland 3 (Pinder 2, Semien). RISP_Cleveland 9 for 25; Oakland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Brantley, K.Davis, Joyce. LIDP_Lowrie.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, R.Davis).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 7-3
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|106
|3.11
|Rzepczynski, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9.00
|Ramirez, H, 7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.16
|McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.67
|Tomlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.46
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 4-2
|5
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|0
|6
|89
|3.83
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|3.94
|Hatcher
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|4.88
|Lucas
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|34
|6.28
|Casilla
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|3.54
Clevinger pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Hatcher pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 2-0, Ramirez 2-1, Petit 1-0, Lucas 3-3. HBP_Clevinger (Canha), Hatcher (Kipnis).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:21. A_16,164 (46,765).
