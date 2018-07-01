Indians 15, Athletics 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 4 3 2 2 1 .296 Brantley lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .308 Guyer lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Ramirez 3b 6 2 3 2 0 0 .295 Encarnacion dh 4 2 2 2 1 1 .233 d-Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .140 Alonso 1b 6 1 4 3 0 2 .257 Chisenhall rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .321 Gomes c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .248 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .218 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 b-Naquin ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .281 Totals 46 15 20 15 3 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 a-Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Canha rf-cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Lowrie 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .290 c-Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 K.Davis dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .240 Pinder 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Joyce lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .206 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .251 Lucroy c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258 Totals 33 3 9 3 2 7

Cleveland 100 011 282—15 20 0 Oakland 000 100 200— 3 9 1

a-struck out for Fowler in the 7th. b-singled for R.Davis in the 8th. c-popped out for Lowrie in the 8th. d-flied out for Encarnacion in the 9th.

E_Olson (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Lindor 2 (27), Brantley (19), Ramirez 2 (22), Alonso 2 (14), Chisenhall 2 (6), Gomes (15), Kipnis (16), K.Davis (15), Olson (14). HR_Lindor (21), off Petit; Encarnacion (20), off Petit. RBIs_Lindor 2 (48), Brantley 2 (46), Ramirez 2 (55), Encarnacion 2 (56), Alonso 3 (46), Chisenhall 2 (9), Kipnis (34), Naquin (16), Canha (31), Olson (44), Lucroy (24). S_Chisenhall.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Encarnacion 2, Chisenhall 2, Kipnis, R.Davis, Naquin 2); Oakland 3 (Pinder 2, Semien). RISP_Cleveland 9 for 25; Oakland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Brantley, K.Davis, Joyce. LIDP_Lowrie.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, R.Davis).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 7-3 6 8 3 3 2 5 106 3.11 Rzepczynski, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 9.00 Ramirez, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.16 McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 5.67 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.46 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 4-2 5 2-3 9 3 3 0 6 89 3.83 Petit 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 29 3.94 Hatcher 0 3 4 4 0 0 13 4.88 Lucas 1 4 4 4 2 1 34 6.28 Casilla 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 3.54

Clevinger pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Hatcher pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 2-0, Ramirez 2-1, Petit 1-0, Lucas 3-3. HBP_Clevinger (Canha), Hatcher (Kipnis).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:21. A_16,164 (46,765).

