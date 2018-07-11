Indians 19, Reds 4

|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Guyer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrrra lf-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Gennett 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|E.Gnzal 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Blndino 3b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Winker dh-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Duvall lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Hmilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Allen cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|42
|19
|19
|19
|Cincinnati
|000
|011
|020—
|4
|Cleveland
|209
|600
|20x—19
E_Votto (5). DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Winker (14), Naquin (7). 3B_Hamilton (5). HR_Gennett (15), Winker (7), Lindor (25), J.Ramirez 2 (27), Kipnis (9). SF_Peraza (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Mahle L,7-7
|2
|1-3
|6
|7
|5
|2
|1
|Rainey
|2-3
|5
|8
|8
|3
|0
|Stephens
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Crockett
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,10-5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Plutko S,1-1
|4
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
Rainey pitched to 4 batters in the 4th
WP_Carrasco, Blandino.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:31. A_22,215 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.