Indians 19, Reds 4

Cincinnati Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Schbler rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 2 1 3 Peraza ss 4 0 1 1 Brntley lf 4 3 2 2 Votto 1b 2 0 1 0 Guyer lf 2 0 0 0 D.Hrrra lf-3b 2 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 2 2 5 Gennett 2b 5 2 3 1 E.Gnzal 3b 2 1 2 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 0 Blndino 3b-p 1 0 0 0 R.Perez ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Winker dh-lf 4 1 2 2 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2 Brnhart c 2 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 2 Casali c 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 2 1 2 Duvall lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 2 3 3 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0 G.Allen cf 5 1 2 0 Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 42 19 19 19

Cincinnati 000 011 020— 4 Cleveland 209 600 20x—19

E_Votto (5). DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Winker (14), Naquin (7). 3B_Hamilton (5). HR_Gennett (15), Winker (7), Lindor (25), J.Ramirez 2 (27), Kipnis (9). SF_Peraza (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Mahle L,7-7 2 1-3 6 7 5 2 1 Rainey 2-3 5 8 8 3 0 Stephens 3 3 2 2 1 2 Crockett 1 4 2 2 1 1 Cleveland Carrasco W,10-5 5 5 1 1 1 7 Plutko S,1-1 4 6 3 3 2 4

Rainey pitched to 4 batters in the 4th

WP_Carrasco, Blandino.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:31. A_22,215 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.