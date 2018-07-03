Indians 6, Royals 4

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 5 1 1 0 R.Hrrra cf 5 1 3 1 J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 1 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 0 0 Duda dh 4 1 2 2 Guyer rf 2 1 1 0 Bnfacio rf 3 0 1 0 Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 5 1 1 4 A.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal 2b 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 36 4 12 4

Cleveland 200 004 000—6 Kansas City 220 000 000—4

E_K.McCarthy (2), E.Gonzalez (5). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_R.Herrera (4), Duda (8), Bonifacio (1). HR_Gomes (10), Duda (6). SB_Mondesi (4). CS_R.Herrera (3). SF_Alonso (2). S_R.Davis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber W,4-0 6 9 4 4 1 2 Ramirez H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Perez H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Allen S,17-18 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Kansas City Duffy L,4-8 6 8 6 6 2 3 McCarthy 1 1 0 0 1 1 Maurer 1 1 0 0 1 0 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1

Ne.Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Duffy (Guyer), by Ramirez (Perez). WP_Duffy.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:58. A_19,005 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.