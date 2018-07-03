Indians 6, Royals 4

|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|R.Hrrra cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J.Rmirz 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Duda dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Guyer rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Naquin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|4
|A.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|Cleveland
|200
|004
|000—6
|Kansas City
|220
|000
|000—4
E_K.McCarthy (2), E.Gonzalez (5). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_R.Herrera (4), Duda (8), Bonifacio (1). HR_Gomes (10), Duda (6). SB_Mondesi (4). CS_R.Herrera (3). SF_Alonso (2). S_R.Davis (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,4-0
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Ramirez H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen S,17-18
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Duffy L,4-8
|6
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ne.Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Duffy (Guyer), by Ramirez (Perez). WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:58. A_19,005 (37,903).
