Indians 6, Royals 4

July 3, 2018 11:30 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .300
Brantley lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .305
Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .297
Encarnacion dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .226
Guyer rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .162
a-Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .261
Gomes c 5 1 1 4 0 1 .252
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Totals 36 6 11 6 4 5
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .288
Herrera cf 5 1 3 1 0 2 .250
S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Duda dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .252
Bonifacio rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .192
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .214
Totals 36 4 12 4 2 5
Cleveland 200 004 000—6 11 1
Kansas City 220 000 000—4 12 1

a-pinch hit for Guyer in the 9th.

E_Gonzalez (5), McCarthy (2). LOB_Cleveland 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_Herrera (4), Duda (8), Bonifacio (1). HR_Gomes (10), off Duffy; Duda (6), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramirez (56), Alonso (47), Gomes 4 (28), Merrifield (26), Herrera (7), Duda 2 (24). SB_Mondesi (4). CS_Herrera (3). SF_Alonso. S_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Brantley, Ramirez 2, Gomes 2, Gonzalez); Kansas City 4 (S.Perez 2, Bonifacio, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Brantley, Gordon. LIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 4-0 6 9 4 4 1 2 95 2.97
Ramirez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 24 2.04
O.Perez, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.84
Allen, S, 17-18 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 18 3.48
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 4-8 6 8 6 6 2 3 104 5.19
McCarthy 1 1 0 0 1 1 12 3.22
Maurer 1 1 0 0 1 0 8 9.64
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.59

Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0, Allen 2-1. HBP_Duffy (Guyer), Ramirez (S.Perez). WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:58. A_19,005 (37,903).

