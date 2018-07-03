Indians 6, Royals 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Guyer rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|a-Naquin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.252
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|4
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Duda dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|2
|5
|Cleveland
|200
|004
|000—6
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|220
|000
|000—4
|12
|1
a-pinch hit for Guyer in the 9th.
E_Gonzalez (5), McCarthy (2). LOB_Cleveland 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_Herrera (4), Duda (8), Bonifacio (1). HR_Gomes (10), off Duffy; Duda (6), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramirez (56), Alonso (47), Gomes 4 (28), Merrifield (26), Herrera (7), Duda 2 (24). SB_Mondesi (4). CS_Herrera (3). SF_Alonso. S_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Brantley, Ramirez 2, Gomes 2, Gonzalez); Kansas City 4 (S.Perez 2, Bonifacio, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Brantley, Gordon. LIDP_Merrifield.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 4-0
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|95
|2.97
|Ramirez, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.04
|O.Perez, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.84
|Allen, S, 17-18
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.48
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 4-8
|6
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|104
|5.19
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.22
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|9.64
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.59
Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0, Allen 2-1. HBP_Duffy (Guyer), Ramirez (S.Perez). WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:58. A_19,005 (37,903).
