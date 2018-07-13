Indians 6, Yankees 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 0 0 2 0 0 .254 Judge dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .252 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275 Bird 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .220 1-Frazier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Andujar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Walker 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .196 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 b-Gregorius ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Wade ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .188 Totals 30 5 7 4 3 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 2 1 0 2 1 .297 Brantley lf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .308 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .299 Encarnacion dh 2 0 0 0 2 2 .227 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .258 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .275 a-Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .251 G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Totals 32 6 8 6 6 11

New York 000 030 011—5 7 0 Cleveland 130 020 00x—6 8 0

a-grounded out for Naquin in the 7th. b-popped out for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Bird in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Bird (8), Walker (8), Wade (4), Lindor (30), Brantley (25), Gomes (17). 3B_Ramirez (2). HR_Stanton (23), off C.Allen. RBIs_Gardner 2 (33), Stanton (55), Walker (18), Brantley 2 (54), Ramirez 2 (69), Alonso (53), Gomes (31). SB_Lindor (13). CS_Judge (3). SF_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Judge); Cleveland 6 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Alonso, Gomes 2, Guyer). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Gardner, Ramirez, G.Allen, Naquin. GIDP_Stanton, Andujar.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Gomes, Lindor), (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, L, 2-5 4 5 6 6 4 6 91 5.49 Holder 2 1 0 0 1 2 26 1.85 Shreve 2 2 0 0 1 3 43 4.54 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 5-1 7 5 4 3 2 6 99 3.53 Perez, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.73 Ramirez, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.20 C.Allen, S, 19-20 1 2 1 1 1 0 13 4.78

German pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-1, Perez 1-1. HBP_Ramirez (Judge). WP_German, Bieber. PB_Gomes (5).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:59. A_35,078 (35,225).

