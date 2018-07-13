Indians 6, Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.252
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|1-Frazier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Andujar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Walker 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.196
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|b-Gregorius ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Wade ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.297
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Encarnacion dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.227
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|a-Guyer ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|G.Allen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|6
|11
|New York
|000
|030
|011—5
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|130
|020
|00x—6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Naquin in the 7th. b-popped out for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Bird in the 9th.
LOB_New York 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Bird (8), Walker (8), Wade (4), Lindor (30), Brantley (25), Gomes (17). 3B_Ramirez (2). HR_Stanton (23), off C.Allen. RBIs_Gardner 2 (33), Stanton (55), Walker (18), Brantley 2 (54), Ramirez 2 (69), Alonso (53), Gomes (31). SB_Lindor (13). CS_Judge (3). SF_Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Judge); Cleveland 6 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Alonso, Gomes 2, Guyer). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Gardner, Ramirez, G.Allen, Naquin. GIDP_Stanton, Andujar.
DP_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Gomes, Lindor), (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, L, 2-5
|4
|5
|6
|6
|4
|6
|91
|5.49
|Holder
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.85
|Shreve
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|4.54
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 5-1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|6
|99
|3.53
|Perez, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.73
|Ramirez, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.20
|C.Allen, S, 19-20
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.78
German pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-1, Perez 1-1. HBP_Ramirez (Judge). WP_German, Bieber. PB_Gomes (5).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:59. A_35,078 (35,225).
