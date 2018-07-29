Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 8, Tigers 1

July 29, 2018 4:36 pm
 
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 Martin cf 4 1 1 0
Brntley lf 5 1 1 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0
Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1
J.Rmirz 3b 2 2 0 1 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 1 2 2 Adduci dh 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 1 3 3 Ro.Rdrg 3b 3 0 1 0
M.Cbrra rf 5 1 3 1 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0
E.Gnzal 2b 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 3 0 1 0
Gomes c 5 0 1 0
R.Davis cf 5 1 3 0
Totals 41 8 16 8 Totals 31 1 5 1
Cleveland 122 000 120—8
Detroit 100 000 000—1

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B_Alonso (15), R.Davis 2 (6), Goodrum (23), J.Iglesias (25). 3B_Brantley (2), R.Davis (1). HR_Encarnacion (24), Alonso (18), M.Cabrera (1). SB_J.Ramirez (23). CS_J.Iglesias (6). SF_J.Ramirez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber W,13-6 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 5
Hand 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Plutko 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Zimmermann L,4-3 3 6 5 5 1 2
Liriano 2 2 0 0 1 1
Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 1 4 1 1 0 2
Farmer 1 3 2 2 1 1
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Scott Barry; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_26,498 (41,297).

Sports News

