Indians 8, Tigers 1

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 Martin cf 4 1 1 0 Brntley lf 5 1 1 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1 J.Rmirz 3b 2 2 0 1 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 2 2 Adduci dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 1 3 3 Ro.Rdrg 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Cbrra rf 5 1 3 1 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 E.Gnzal 2b 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 5 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 5 1 3 0 Totals 41 8 16 8 Totals 31 1 5 1

Cleveland 122 000 120—8 Detroit 100 000 000—1

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B_Alonso (15), R.Davis 2 (6), Goodrum (23), J.Iglesias (25). 3B_Brantley (2), R.Davis (1). HR_Encarnacion (24), Alonso (18), M.Cabrera (1). SB_J.Ramirez (23). CS_J.Iglesias (6). SF_J.Ramirez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Kluber W,13-6 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 5 Hand 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Plutko 1 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit Zimmermann L,4-3 3 6 5 5 1 2 Liriano 2 2 0 0 1 1 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stumpf 1 4 1 1 0 2 Farmer 1 3 2 2 1 1 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Scott Barry; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_26,498 (41,297).

