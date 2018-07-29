Indians 8, Tigers 1

|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guyer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Rmirz 3b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Joh.Hck 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Adduci dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Ro.Rdrg 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Davis cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|41
|8
|16
|8
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|122
|000
|120—8
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B_Alonso (15), R.Davis 2 (6), Goodrum (23), J.Iglesias (25). 3B_Brantley (2), R.Davis (1). HR_Encarnacion (24), Alonso (18), M.Cabrera (1). SB_J.Ramirez (23). CS_J.Iglesias (6). SF_J.Ramirez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,13-6
|7
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Hand
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plutko
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,4-3
|3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Liriano
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stumpf
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Farmer
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Scott Barry; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:55. A_26,498 (41,297).
