...

Indians 8, Tigers 1

July 29, 2018 4:37 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .291
Brantley lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .302
Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Ramirez 3b 2 2 0 1 2 1 .292
Encarnacion dh 4 1 2 2 1 1 .235
Alonso 1b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .265
Cabrera rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .271
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .223
Gonzalez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Gomes c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Davis cf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .256
Totals 41 8 16 8 3 8
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .251
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .292
Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Adduci dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Rodriguez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Reyes lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 5
Cleveland 122 000 120—8 16 0
Detroit 100 000 000—1 5 0

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B_Alonso (15), Davis 2 (6), Goodrum (23), Iglesias (25). 3B_Brantley (2), Davis (1). HR_Cabrera (1), off Zimmermann; Alonso (18), off Zimmermann; Encarnacion (24), off Stumpf. RBIs_Lindor (67), Ramirez (74), Encarnacion 2 (73), Alonso 3 (63), Cabrera (12), Castellanos (58). SB_Ramirez (23). CS_Iglesias (6). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Lindor, Brantley 2, Cabrera 2, Gomes 2); Detroit 2 (Martin, Adduci). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 16; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Castellanos, Hicks, Reyes.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 13-6 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 5 94 2.79
Hand 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.98
Plutko 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.75
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 4-3 3 6 5 5 1 2 80 4.44
Liriano 2 2 0 0 1 1 30 4.62
Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.17
Stumpf 1 4 1 1 0 2 22 6.75
Farmer 1 3 2 2 1 1 31 4.86
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Scott Barry; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_26,498 (41,297).

