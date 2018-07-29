Indians 8, Tigers 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .291 Brantley lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .302 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Ramirez 3b 2 2 0 1 2 1 .292 Encarnacion dh 4 1 2 2 1 1 .235 Alonso 1b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .265 Cabrera rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .271 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .223 Gonzalez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Gomes c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Davis cf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .256 Totals 41 8 16 8 3 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .251 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .292 Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Adduci dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Rodriguez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Reyes lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Totals 31 1 5 1 1 5

Cleveland 122 000 120—8 16 0 Detroit 100 000 000—1 5 0

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B_Alonso (15), Davis 2 (6), Goodrum (23), Iglesias (25). 3B_Brantley (2), Davis (1). HR_Cabrera (1), off Zimmermann; Alonso (18), off Zimmermann; Encarnacion (24), off Stumpf. RBIs_Lindor (67), Ramirez (74), Encarnacion 2 (73), Alonso 3 (63), Cabrera (12), Castellanos (58). SB_Ramirez (23). CS_Iglesias (6). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Lindor, Brantley 2, Cabrera 2, Gomes 2); Detroit 2 (Martin, Adduci). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 16; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Castellanos, Hicks, Reyes.

Advertisement

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 13-6 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 5 94 2.79 Hand 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.98 Plutko 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.75 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 4-3 3 6 5 5 1 2 80 4.44 Liriano 2 2 0 0 1 1 30 4.62 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.17 Stumpf 1 4 1 1 0 2 22 6.75 Farmer 1 3 2 2 1 1 31 4.86 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Scott Barry; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_26,498 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.