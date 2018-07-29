Indians 8, Tigers 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Guyer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.292
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Cabrera rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Gonzalez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Davis cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Totals
|41
|8
|16
|8
|3
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Adduci dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Rodriguez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Cleveland
|122
|000
|120—8
|16
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B_Alonso (15), Davis 2 (6), Goodrum (23), Iglesias (25). 3B_Brantley (2), Davis (1). HR_Cabrera (1), off Zimmermann; Alonso (18), off Zimmermann; Encarnacion (24), off Stumpf. RBIs_Lindor (67), Ramirez (74), Encarnacion 2 (73), Alonso 3 (63), Cabrera (12), Castellanos (58). SB_Ramirez (23). CS_Iglesias (6). SF_Ramirez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Lindor, Brantley 2, Cabrera 2, Gomes 2); Detroit 2 (Martin, Adduci). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 16; Detroit 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Castellanos, Hicks, Reyes.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 13-6
|7
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|2.79
|Hand
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.98
|Plutko
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.75
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 4-3
|3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|80
|4.44
|Liriano
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.62
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.17
|Stumpf
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|6.75
|Farmer
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|4.86
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Scott Barry; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:55. A_26,498 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.