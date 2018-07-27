Indians 8, Tigers 3

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 Martin cf 5 0 2 0 Brntley lf 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 3 2 2 2 V.Mrtin dh 2 1 2 1 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Adduci pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Guyer ph-rf 1 1 1 3 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 4 1 0 0 Totals 36 8 9 8 Totals 35 3 10 3

Cleveland 000 021 041—8 Detroit 002 001 000—3

E_Alonso (7). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Detroit 8. 2B_Castellanos (31), Goodrum (22), J.McCann (12). HR_Lindor 2 (27), Alonso (17), Guyer (5), V.Martinez (6). SB_V.Reyes (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco 6 1-3 7 3 1 2 8 Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0 Allen W,3-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Otero 1 1 0 0 0 1 Detroit Fiers 6 5 3 3 2 4 Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jimenez L,4-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Stumpf 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Alcantara 1 1 1 1 0 0

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:09. A_26,962 (41,297).

