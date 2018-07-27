Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Tigers 3

July 27, 2018 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 Martin cf 5 0 2 0
Brntley lf 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 1
Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 1
Alonso 1b 3 2 2 2 V.Mrtin dh 2 1 2 1
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Adduci pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Guyer ph-rf 1 1 1 3 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0
R.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 4 1 0 0
Totals 36 8 9 8 Totals 35 3 10 3
Cleveland 000 021 041—8
Detroit 002 001 000—3

E_Alonso (7). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Detroit 8. 2B_Castellanos (31), Goodrum (22), J.McCann (12). HR_Lindor 2 (27), Alonso (17), Guyer (5), V.Martinez (6). SB_V.Reyes (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 6 1-3 7 3 1 2 8
Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Allen W,3-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Otero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Fiers 6 5 3 3 2 4
Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jimenez L,4-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Stumpf 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Alcantara 1 1 1 1 0 0

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:09. A_26,962 (41,297).

