Indians 8, Tigers 3

|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Martin cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|V.Mrtin dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adduci pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Joh.Hck 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|021
|041—8
|Detroit
|002
|001
|000—3
E_Alonso (7). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Detroit 8. 2B_Castellanos (31), Goodrum (22), J.McCann (12). HR_Lindor 2 (27), Alonso (17), Guyer (5), V.Martinez (6). SB_V.Reyes (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|1
|2
|8
|Perez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen W,3-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cimber
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Fiers
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez L,4-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Stumpf
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:09. A_26,962 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.