Indians 9, Royals 3

July 2, 2018 11:14 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 3 2 7 0 0 .298
Gonzalez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .307
Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155
Ramirez 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .298
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .230
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Gomes c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .254
Naquin rf 3 2 1 0 0 0 .282
Davis cf 3 3 3 0 0 0 .258
Totals 34 9 11 9 2 2
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .288
Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Moustakas dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .213
Duda 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .245
a-Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Bonifacio rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .308
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Totals 34 3 8 3 0 5
Cleveland 002 403 000—9 11 0
Kansas City 200 001 000—3 8 1

a-singled for Duda in the 9th. b-grounded out for Gordon in the 9th.

E_Junis (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Ramirez 2 (24), Davis (4), Moustakas (18). HR_Lindor (22), off Junis; Lindor (23), off Junis; Merrifield (5), off Kluber. RBIs_Lindor 7 (55), Brantley (47), Encarnacion (57), Merrifield (25), Perez (33), Bonifacio (1). SB_Ramirez (15). SF_Brantley, Encarnacion. S_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion 2, Alonso); Kansas City 2 (Bonifacio, Gordon). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 4.

LIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Brantley, Almonte.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, Gonzalez, Rzepczynski); Kansas City 2 (Duda), (Merrifield, Mondesi, Duda).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 12-4 6 7 3 3 0 5 99 2.64
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 5.87
Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.68
Rzepczynski 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 8.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 5-10 5 1-3 8 9 8 1 2 94 5.13
Flynn 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 32 3.86
Adam 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.15

HBP_Junis 3 (Gomes,Naquin,Davis). PB_Gomes (4).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:44. A_18,285 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

