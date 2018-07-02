Indians 9, Royals 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|.298
|Gonzalez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Guyer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Naquin rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Davis cf
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|2
|2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Moustakas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|a-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|b-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|5
|Cleveland
|002
|403
|000—9
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|001
|000—3
|8
|1
a-singled for Duda in the 9th. b-grounded out for Gordon in the 9th.
E_Junis (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Ramirez 2 (24), Davis (4), Moustakas (18). HR_Lindor (22), off Junis; Lindor (23), off Junis; Merrifield (5), off Kluber. RBIs_Lindor 7 (55), Brantley (47), Encarnacion (57), Merrifield (25), Perez (33), Bonifacio (1). SB_Ramirez (15). SF_Brantley, Encarnacion. S_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion 2, Alonso); Kansas City 2 (Bonifacio, Gordon). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 4.
LIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Brantley, Almonte.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, Gonzalez, Rzepczynski); Kansas City 2 (Duda), (Merrifield, Mondesi, Duda).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 12-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|99
|2.64
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.87
|Kontos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.68
|Rzepczynski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 5-10
|5
|1-3
|8
|9
|8
|1
|2
|94
|5.13
|Flynn
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|3.86
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.15
HBP_Junis 3 (Gomes,Naquin,Davis). PB_Gomes (4).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:44. A_18,285 (37,903).
