IndyCar Honda Indy 200 Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio Lap length: 2.258 miles Car number in parentheses All cars Dallara chassis

1. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:04.6802, 125.677 mph.

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:04.8939, 125.263.

3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:04.9896, 125.078.

4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:05.1335, 124.802.

5. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 1:05.1747, 124.723.

6. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:06.6172, 122.023.

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:06.1804, 122.828.

8. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:06.3755, 122.467.

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:06.4187, 122.387.

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:06.5549, 122.137.

11. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:07.0999, 121.145.

12. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:07.2287, 120.913.

13. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:05.6353, 123.848.

14. (88) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:05.7260, 123.677.

15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:05.9471, 123.262.

16. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 1:05.7699, 123.595.

17. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:05.9630, 123.233.

18. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:05.8133, 123.513.

19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:06.0520, 123.067.

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:05.9911, 123.180.

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:06.7354, 121.806.

22. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 1:06.2138, 122.766.

23. (32) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 1:06.9555, 121.406.

24. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, no time, no speed.

