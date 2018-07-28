IndyCar Honda Indy 200 Lineup

|After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
|At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Lexington, Ohio
|Lap length: 2.258 miles
|Car number in parentheses
|All cars Dallara chassis
1. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:04.6802, 125.677 mph.
2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:04.8939, 125.263.
3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:04.9896, 125.078.
4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:05.1335, 124.802.
5. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 1:05.1747, 124.723.
6. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:06.6172, 122.023.
7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:06.1804, 122.828.
8. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:06.3755, 122.467.
9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:06.4187, 122.387.
10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:06.5549, 122.137.
11. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:07.0999, 121.145.
12. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:07.2287, 120.913.
13. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:05.6353, 123.848.
14. (88) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:05.7260, 123.677.
15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:05.9471, 123.262.
16. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 1:05.7699, 123.595.
17. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:05.9630, 123.233.
18. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:05.8133, 123.513.
19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:06.0520, 123.067.
20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:05.9911, 123.180.
21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:06.7354, 121.806.
22. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 1:06.2138, 122.766.
23. (32) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 1:06.9555, 121.406.
24. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, no time, no speed.
