IndyCar Points Leaders

Through July 15

1. Scott Dixon, 464.

2. Josef Newgarden, 402.

3. Alexander Rossi, 394.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 373.

5. Will Power, 371.

6. Robert Wickens, 339.

7. Simon Pagenaud, 320.

8. Graham Rahal, 313.

9. James Hinchcliffe, 312.

10. Marco Andretti, 266.

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 265.

12. Takuma Sato, 245.

13. Ed Jones, 240.

14. Spencer Pigot, 222.

15. Tony Kanaan, 215.

16. Charlie Kimball, 198.

17. Zach Veach, 191.

18. Matheus Leist, 171.

19. Gabby Chaves, 158.

20. Max Chilton, 156.

