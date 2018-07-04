IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Josef Newgarden)

April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (Alexander Rossi)

April 23 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)

May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)

June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Scott Dixon)

June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)

June 9 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon)

June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Josef Newgarden)

July 8 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa

July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.

Points Leaders Through June 24

1. Scott Dixon, 393

2. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 348

3. Alexander Rossi, 348

4. Josef Newgarden, 343

5. Will Power, 328

6. Graham Rahal, 278

7. Robert Wickens, 274

8. Simon Pagenaud, 255

9. Sebastien Bourdais, 235

10. Marco Andretti, 232

11. James Hinchcliffe, 229

12. Ed Jones, 205

13. Takuma Sato, 201

14. Tony Kanaan, 173

15. Spencer Pigot, 171

16. Zach Veach, 155

17. Charlie Kimball, 151

18. Gabby Chaves, 149

19. Matheus Leist, 173

20. Max Chilton, 134

