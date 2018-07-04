IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sebastien Bourdais)
April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Josef Newgarden)
April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (Alexander Rossi)
April 23 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)
May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)
May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)
June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Scott Dixon)
June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)
June 9 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon)
June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Josef Newgarden)
July 8 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa
July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto
July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)
Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through June 24
1. Scott Dixon, 393
2. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 348
3. Alexander Rossi, 348
4. Josef Newgarden, 343
5. Will Power, 328
6. Graham Rahal, 278
7. Robert Wickens, 274
8. Simon Pagenaud, 255
9. Sebastien Bourdais, 235
10. Marco Andretti, 232
11. James Hinchcliffe, 229
12. Ed Jones, 205
13. Takuma Sato, 201
14. Tony Kanaan, 173
15. Spencer Pigot, 171
16. Zach Veach, 155
17. Charlie Kimball, 151
18. Gabby Chaves, 149
19. Matheus Leist, 173
20. Max Chilton, 134
