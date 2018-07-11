Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule and standings

July 11, 2018
 
March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Josef Newgarden)

April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (Alexander Rossi)

April 23 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)

May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)

June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Scott Dixon)

June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)

June 9 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon)

June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Josef Newgarden)

July 8 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa (James Hinchcliffe)

July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through July 8

1. Scott Dixon, 411.

2. Josef Newgarden, 378.

3. Alexander Rossi, 370.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 359.

5. Will Power, 358.

6. Graham Rahal, 304.

7. Robert Wickens, 304.

8. James Hinchcliffe, 280.

9. Simon Pagenaud, 279.

10. Sebastien Bourdais, 254.

11. Marco Andretti, 246.

12. Takuma Sato, 237.

13. Ed Jones, 222.

14. Spencer Pigot, 211.

15. Tony Kanaan, 186.

16. Charlie Kimball, 167.

17. Zach Veach, 165.

18. Gabby Chaves, 158.

19. Matheus Leist, 156.

20. Max Chilton, 149.

