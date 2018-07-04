Listen Live Sports

Infected tooth knocks 3B Beltre out of Rangers lineup

July 4, 2018 6:26 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has been scratched because of an infected tooth.

Baseball’s active career hits leader was taken out of the lineup about an hour before the scheduled first pitch Wednesday night against the Houston Astros.

Jurickson Profar switched from second base to third base, and moved up a spot to bat fourth in place of Beltre. Rougned Odor, the regular second baseman who was going to get a night off, was inserted in the No. 5 spot in the order.

Beltre’s 3,108 hits are two shy of Dave Winfield for 20th on the career list.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

