Injured jockey Victor Espinoza to miss rest of Del Mar meet

July 23, 2018 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza will miss the rest of Del Mar’s summer meet after he fractured a vertebra in his neck during a training accident.

Agent Brian Beach tweeted Monday that Espinoza’s condition had improved to stable and he was up and walking in the hospital. Beach says the 46-year-old rider was expected to be moved from the intensive care unit, but will be held a few more days for observation.

Espinoza was hurt Sunday while exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts at the track north of San Diego. Track officials said the horse had an apparent heart attack and Espinoza was thrown off. Bobby Abu Dhabi, a 4-year-old horse, died.

Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.

The Del Mar meet opened July 18 and closes Sept. 3.

