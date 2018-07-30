Listen Live Sports

Iowa OL Wirfs arrested, charged with intoxicated driving

July 30, 2018 11:03 am
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Iowa City police records show that Wirfs, a tackle entering his sophomore season, was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. Sunday. He was driving a scooter and police say he failed a field sobriety test with a 0.129 blood-alcohol level. In Iowa, the legal limit is 0.08 but for those under 21 the limit is 0.02. Wirfs is 19.

The Hawkeyes have yet to announce any punishment for Wirfs, a native of Mount Vernon, Iowa. Athletic director Gray Barta said he is disappointed in Wirfs’ decision making and that Wirfs will be subject to the school’s student-athlete code of conduct.

Last week, defensive lineman Brady Reiff was arrested after Iowa City police say mistook a police car for an Uber. Police say he registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.204.

The Hawkeyes, who finished 8-5 a year ago, open the season on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois.

