The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Islanders, RW Tom Kuhnhackl agree to 1-year deal

July 2, 2018 9:36 pm
 
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent forward Tom Kuhnhackl.

The 26-year-old right wing had four goals and 12 assists in 57 games for Pittsburgh last season. He has 11 goals and 28 assists in 168 career games over three seasons — all with the Penguins.

Kuhnhackl, who was on Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2016 and 2017, also has three goals and four assists in 47 career playoff games.

The Islanders also announced Monday they had agreed to two-year, two-way contracts with goalie Christopher Gibson and defenseman Seth Helgeson, and a one-year, two-way deal with right wing Mike Sislo. Left wing Mike Lorrito agreed to a two-year contract that is two-way in the first season and NHL only for the second.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

