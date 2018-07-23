Listen Live Sports

Jacksonville State picked to win fifth straight OVC title

July 23, 2018
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacksonville State is the preseason pick to win the Ohio Valley Conference as the Gamecocks chase their fifth consecutive league title.

OVC coaches and sports information directors gave Jacksonville State 14 of their 18 first-place votes in the preseason poll that came out Monday. Austin Peay got the other four first-place votes and was picked second.

They were followed in order by UT Martin, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee State, Southeast Missouri, Murray State and Tennessee Tech.

Southeast Missouri running back Marquis Terry was named the OVC preseason offensive player of the year. Jacksonville State defensive back Marlon Bridges is preseason defensive player of the year.

Jacksonville State has won 32 straight OVC games, the longest active conference win streak by any Football Championship Subdivision or Football Bowl Subdivision program.

___

