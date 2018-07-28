Listen Live Sports

Jets lose RB Eli McGuire to broken foot, out indefinitely

July 28, 2018 5:47 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Eli McGuire has a broken foot that will likely sideline him for several weeks.

Coach Todd Bowles confirmed the injury after practice Saturday. He says McGuire was hurt Friday while making a cut — a non-contact injury — during the Jets’ first practice of training camp in the team’s indoor facility. McGuire was seen limping off the field late in the session and didn’t return.

Bowles didn’t have a timetable for how long McGuire might have to sit out. The coach was also uncertain as to whether surgery would be required.

McGuire, a sixth-rounder last year out of Louisiana-Lafayette, rushed for 315 yards and a touchdown as a rookie and caught 17 passes for 177 yards and a TD.

The Jets have Bilal Powell, Isaiah Crowell, Thomas Rawls and Trenton Cannon on the roster, but could add another back in McGuire’s absence.

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

