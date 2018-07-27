Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Joh shoots 67 to retain lead at Ladies Scottish Open

July 27, 2018 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, shot a 4-under 67 to stay in front after the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Friday.

The 31-year-old American picked up five birdies and one bogey, her first of the week, to register a 13-under aggregate of 129.

U.S. Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn produced a joint best-of-the-day 65 to get within three strokes of the lead on 132, along with Amy Yang (66) of South Korea.

Caroline Masson (65) of Germany was alone in fourth position on 133.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

“I had pretty low expectations for today,” overnight leader Joh said. “I probably would have taken anything under par, but on the first hole, right away we made a 45-footer, and I just started laughing.

“I didn’t even know what to say. So, yeah, it was a really good start and I guess I just kept rolling with it.”

Georgia Hall was the best-placed British player after a 68 left her in a share of 17th place on 3-under 139, one ahead of a group of players that included fellow Englishwomen Charley Hull, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington