The Associated Press
 
John Isner wins BB&T Atlanta Open for 5th time in 6 years

July 29, 2018 7:18 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — John Isner won the BB&T Atlanta Open for the fifth time in six years Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second straight year.

The top-seeded Isner beat the eighth-seeded Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at Atlantic Station to join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win an ATP Tour event five times or more.

Isner improved to 31-4 in the event, winning four matches in Atlanta after a 6-hour, 36-minute loss — with a 26-24 fifth set — to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia has 14 ATP Tour titles, also winning the Miami Open in April.

Isner won three straight titles from 2013-15, and lost the 2016 final to Nick Kyrgios.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

