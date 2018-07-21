Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jonathan Osorio breaks tie, Toronto FC beats Fire 2-1

July 21, 2018 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 65th minute and Toronto FC held on to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.

Osorio helped Toronto FC (5-11-4) regain the lead it gave away three minutes earlier, easily tucking it home after goalkeeper Richard Sanchez misplayed Marco Delgado’s through ball.

Nemanja Nikolic tied it at 1 for the Fire (6-11-5) in the 62nd minute. Raheem Edwards flicked Aleksandar Katai’s free kick back across goal and Nikolic headed it home from close range.

Sebastian Giovinco settled Michael Bradley’s long ball and dribbled to the center of the area where he powered home a right-footed finish in the 47th minute.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington