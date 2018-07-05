Listen Live Sports

Joshua lines up Wembley for fights in September and April

July 5, 2018
 
LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s next two fights are at Wembley Stadium in September and April.

Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts there on Sept. 22, and return to Wembley on April 13.

His promoter Matchroom was in negotiations with WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin for September after dealings for a unification bout with WBC champion Deontay Wilder stalled. An announcement is expected next week.

Joshua’s successful challenge against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley drew a British post-war attendance record of 90,000 in April 2017.

He has since twice filled Principality Stadium in Cardiff, defending his belts against Carlos Takam last October before taking Joseph Parker’s WBO belt in March. Both events pulled in a combined 150,000 fans.

“I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff,” Joshua said in a statement. “Being north London born and raised it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once-in-career opportunity, so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing. Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den.”

