The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Judge orders Samoa rugby player to stay in US until trial

July 26, 2018 5:56 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A player for Samoa’s national rugby team has been ordered released from a San Francisco jail but he cannot leave the country pending trial on charges that he attacked players from Wales.

The San Francisco Examiner reports San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ordered Gordon Langkilde’s release from jail on Wednesday.

The rugby player pleaded not guilty to battery and assault charges through his attorney Joshua Bentley, who told the judge the team’s manager would stay with him at all times.

The sheriff’s department will hold Langkilde’s passport.

Authorities say Langkilde assaulted several players Saturday in a tunnel leading to the locker rooms after losing a match to the Wales team during the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

He was not listed online as a San Francisco jail inmate Thursday.

