Kamara, Davies lead Whitecaps past Fire 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kei Kamara scored two goals and teen sensation Alphonso Davies had an assist and created several scoring chances in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Davies was foiled by the posts multiple times, including on a breakaway in the 30th minute where he bounced a shot off the iron, then shook his head in disbelief. Davies will play in the MLS All-Star game against Italian champion Juventus on Aug. 1 in Atlanta.

A battle in front of Chicago’s net in the 28th minute saw Fire goalkeeper Richard Sanchez stop a shot from Vancouver midfielder Yordy Reyna. But the rebound bounced to Kamara, who rocketed the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring for the Whitecaps (7-7-5).

The Fire (6-8-5) tied it in the 42nd minute after Vancouver midfielder Felipe Martins was beaten down low, allowing the Fire’s Kevin Ellis to get a pass off to forward Nemanja Nikolic, who beat Whitecaps goalkeeper Brian Rowe for his eighth goal.

Advertisement

Vancouver’s Jordan Mutch waltzed past Sanchez at the top of the box in the 46th minute and slowed the ball before tapping it into the net for his first MLS goal. Efrain Juarez got the assist.

In the 71st minute, Davies blasted past Chicago’s defenders and lobbed a shot at Sanchez. The rebound went straight to Kamara, who tapped it in for his second goal of the night and team-leading eighth of the season as the Whitecaps jumped out to a 3-1 lead.

Fire midfielder Tony Tchani drilled one past Rowe in the 81st minute to bring his team within one. Chicago applied major pressure in the final minutes, but could not net the equalizer.

The loss snapped Chicago’s five-game unbeaten streak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.