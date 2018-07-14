Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

On deck: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander expecting baby

July 14, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.” The picture of her in a red, high-waisted suit and white top revealed a slight baby bump.

Verlander, who was selected to his seventh All-Star game on Sunday, reposted her post later Saturday with the caption: “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Upton is 26 and Verlander 35. They married in November in Italy, just after Verlander helped the Astros win their first World Series.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington