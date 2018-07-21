Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Keuchel’s no-hit bid ends in 7th on nearly-caught liner

July 21, 2018 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton ended Dallas Keuchel’s bid for a no-hitter in the seventh inning when shortstop Marwin Gonzalez couldn’t snag his high line drive.

The Houston Astros left-hander hadn’t allowed a hit with two outs in the seventh inning Friday night when Upton smoked a line drive. Gonzalez leaped and got a glove on the Los Angeles Angels slugger’s drive, but it trickled into the outfield.

The Angel Stadium scorer awarded a hit to Upton, who was just the second baserunner allowed by Keuchel in the first game back from the All-Star break for the defending World Series champions.

The heavily bearded Keuchel has never allowed fewer than three hits in a complete game during his career, but he got within seven of becoming the first left-hander to throw a no-hit complete game for the Astros, who have 11 no-hitters in franchise history.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Keuchel retired the Angels’ first nine batters, and then the next nine after walking leadoff hitter David Fletcher in the fourth.

Houston led 3-0 after seven innings.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington