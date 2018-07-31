Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

KeyArena renovation to cost more than originally expected

July 31, 2018 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The renovation of KeyArena to make it ready for a potential NHL franchise will cost $100 million more than previously expected.

Oak View Group announced Tuesday it had selected Skanska and AECOM Hunt to partner together as the general contractor for construction of the $700 million project.

The project was originally expected to cost $600 million, but OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said costs increased for a variety of reasons, including putting in permanent locker rooms for the expected NHL franchise, the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and a permanent locker room for a potential future NBA franchise.

Leiweke also said there was an additional 50,000 square feet added for storage and an additional premium club space added at the top of the building with a view of the Space Needle.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The project remains on track for construction to begin this fall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington