Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kim Barnes Arico receives extension through 2023 at Michigan

July 12, 2018 3:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Athletic director Warde Manuel announced the deal on Thursday, saying he looks forward to her continued leadership.

Barnes Arico is 134-73 at Michigan and has reached the 20-win mark in each of her six seasons there. The Wolverines have reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament twice with her at the helm, in 2013 and 2018. They won the WNIT title in 2017.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington