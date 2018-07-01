Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings sign 1st round pick Marvin Bagley III

July 1, 2018 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have signed first-round pick Marvin Bagley III to a contract.

General manager Vlade Divac announced the deal with the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s draft on Sunday.

Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds and shot 61.4 percent in his one college season at Duke.

He was one of four freshmen in the nation to average a point-rebound double-double and joined Clemson’s Horace Grant (1986-87) and Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan (1996-97) as the only players in ACC history to lead the conference in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington