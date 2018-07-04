Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kingston Heath, Victoria to host Australian Opens

July 4, 2018 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Golf Australia said Thursday that Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club on Melbourne’s sandbelt will host future editions of the Australian Open.

Kingston Heath Golf Club will host the 2020 Australian Open and Victoria was chosen for 2022.

This year’s Australian Open will be played at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney from Nov. 15-18.

The Australian Golf Club, also in Sydney, will host the 2019, 2021 and 2023 editions.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington